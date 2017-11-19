Death Of McHenry County Jail Inmate Under Investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Friday night death of a McHenry County Jail inmate is under investigation by authorities.
Thomas M. Doheny, 51, of Cary, was found unresponsive in his single-occupancy cell during rounds about 8:10 p.m. at the McHenry County Jail, 2200 N. Seminary Ave. in Woodstock, according to the McHenry County coroner’s and sheriff’s offices.
Doheny was taken to Centrega Memorial Medical Center in Woodstock, where he was pronounced dead at 8:53 p.m., authorities said. An autopsy was expected Sunday.
The death was under investigation by the McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team and the coroner’s office.
The sheriff’s office said Doheny had been held at the jail since Nov. 1 on a charge of contempt of court.
