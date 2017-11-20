Akiem Hicks On Bears’ Loss: ‘Wish I Could Put A Finger On Certain Things’

(CBS) The Bears came out firing in jumping out to a 10-0 lead after a quarter of play against the Lions on Sunday.

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks felt it was going to be a “landslide” victory for his team, one that could use a win of any form. But the Bears tumbled to 3-7 after dropping the game 27-24. Coach John Fox referred to the lulls his team had on Sunday.

“There’s going to be ups and downs, but you got to stay on top as long as you can,” Hicks said on the Mully and Hanley Show on Monday morning. “It felt like it was our day. But they’re a high-powered offense, and we anticipated them putting some things together. We didn’t want it to be that close. We didn’t want to have to put it on the kicker’s leg. You want to be able to go out there when you have that kind of momentum and are playing that well on both sides of the ball, you want to capitalize on that and finish out the game. You want that. It would be nice.

“It’s a bunch of hungry, aggressive football players with blood on their pants. Everybody’s raring and ready to go. You got to make your adjustments at halftime, come back out and be your best to play the game you know how to play. I wish I could put a finger on certain things, but you can’t. You got to play the game the way it’s dealt to you. Hopefully you can make your cards just a little bit better than they want to come out and be able to put yourself in some situations.”

The Bears suffered another loss in the game, with linebacker Leonard Floyd suffering a knee injury. The team is still determining the extent to the injury, Fox said on Monday.

Teammates like Hicks were shaken up to see Floyd go down with the injury. A first-round pick in 2016, Floyd became a beloved figure on the defense. Hicks referred to him as a little brother.

“First of all, it’s been really great to watch him grow in the game and what kind of player he has developed into,” Hicks said. “I know last year, we were both on a new team, and he was a young guy looking for his place, and I was doing my thing. Over these past OTAs, we got a lot closer and hang out just about every fricken day outside of work.

“It was tough to see him go down. Another super-tough situation for our team. We have to overcome that. We have a great group of guys that are raring to go – Isaiah (Irving) being one of them. I think we’ll just have to lean more on (Pernell McPhee) and (Sam) Acho and have them out there doing their thing.”