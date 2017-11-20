Bears Sign Kicker Cairo Santos, Waive Connor Barth

(CBS) Connor Barth’s missed field goal in the final seconds of a loss Sunday was the last straw of his Bears tenure.
The Bears have made a change at kicker, signing Cairo Santos to a one-year deal and waiving Barth, they announced Monday. The Tribune’s Brad Biggs first reported the news.
The Bears had Santos in for a workout last week, and Barth’s 11-of-16 conversion rate on field goals this season has led to his dismissal.
Barth’s final kick with the Bears was probably his worst. After Mitchell Trubisky moved the Bears into field-goal range, Barth badly pushed a 46-year attempt wide right in the final seconds of a 27-24 loss to the Lions at Soldier Field. The loss dropped Chicago to 3-7.
Santos, 26, was waived by the Chiefs in late September as he dealt with a groin injury. He was 3-of-3 on field goals for Kansas City before losing his job. He was 31-of-35 (88.6 percent) on field goals in 2016 and has a career 84.8 percent field-goal percentage.