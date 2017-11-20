Several Cars Crash On Black Ice On Dan Ryan, Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Black ice apparently was responsible for several crashes overnight on a Dan Ryan Expressway ramp and on the Far South Side.
The Canalport exit ramp on the Dan Ryan turned dangerous Sunday night, when black ice formed as temperatures dropped below freezing.
An SUV exiting at Canalport skidded on the ice, jumped a curb, and flipped over late Sunday night. Two people walked away from that crash without major injuries.
A car hit the same patch of black ice and drove through a fence into a vacant lot not long before that.
Several other cars spun out on the ice and hit curbs, but avoided crashing.
Chicago police directed drivers to slow down, but eventually shut down the ramp to allow the Illinois Department of Transportation to salt the pavement.
Another patch of ice near 130th and Doty also caused several crashes overnight.
In one crash, a car skidded on that ice and crashed into an ambulance, and then into an embankment. Three other cars and a semi-tractor trailer also suffered damage in the same spot.