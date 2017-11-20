Cannabis-Infused Dining Coming To Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cannabis-infused upscale supper club, opening in Chicago on Dec. 4, has already received over 1,000 reservation inquiries.

Guests can expect a six-course cannabis-infused meal and beverages, including a cannabis cocktail.

The event was started by Herbal Notes, a California-based company. They work to raise awareness of the benefits of cannabis by hosting culinary cannabis experiences.

“I was hoping to hit 20 people. In 48 hours, I had 40,” said Manny Mendoza, a Chicago native from Pilsen. Mendoza is a chef and the founder of Herbal Notes.

He says the event will be focused on creating an atmosphere of conversation.

“Let’s do more than just get together and smoke weed and get high. We want to do so much more than that,” said Mendoza, who wants to change the stigma surrounding the usage of cannabis and raise awareness of the medical benefits of the product.

Mendoza is working to comply with all state regulations on cannabis and cannabidiol oil (CBD) so that he can bring the restaurant to Chicago in a legal way.

He says that this is just the beginning, and is working on bringing similar events to other cities and countries.

Reservation requests are still open, though you must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets are $125, and guests will receive a special take-home surprise.

The location has yet to be determined.