Carjackings Reported In Logan Square, Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A spate of carjackings in Chicago continued this weekend, with one Sunday night in Morgan Park, and another early Monday in Logan Square.
Around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, 52-year-old Barbara Martin was pulling out of a driveway near 115th and Oakley, when two men pulled up in another car. She told police one of them got out, threatened her with a gun, and ordered her to get out of the car and on the ground.
“It was just real frightening just to know that he had a gun, and anything could have happened if I hadn’t have just said okay. Even saying okay sometimes is not even safe,” she said. “It was just scary. It was just overall scary.”
The carjacker got in her 2016 Kia Sorrento after he forced her to the ground, and drove away.
“Thank God everything is okay. He can have the car, he can have my purse, he can have whatever, but thank God that I’m sitting here right now telling this story,” she said.
A few hours later, another carjacking was reported in Logan Square. Around 12:30 a.m., two armed suspects approached a 2014 Buick Verano near 24th and Maplewood, and forced a man and woman out of the vehicle, police said. The suspects got in the car and drove off.
No one was in custody in either carjacking.