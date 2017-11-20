Chance The Rapper Plans ‘Big Announcement’ For CPS

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chance the Rapper has teased a “big announcement” on Monday about the Chicago Public Schools.

The Grammy-winning rapper didn’t offer any hints when he teased the announcement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week, but his foundation, Social Works, has raised more than $2.5 million for CPS so far this year.

“I’m not going to say it now because that will mess up Monday,” Chance said.

The graduate of Jones Prep High School has teamed up with Lyft to help raise money for schools by asking riders to round up their fares; and next year he has planned an awards ceremony to honor principals, teachers, students and parents.

Chance also hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend, becoming the first unsigned artist ever to host the show. In his opening monologue, he joked about how to capitalize on Thanksgiving in order to raise more money for CPS.

“In the spirit of Thanksgiving, I’ve pledged to give $1 million to Chicago Public Schools. The only problem is, I talked to my accountant, and I do not have it. So I need to make some money very fast,” he said. “I realized there’s no good Thanksgiving songs, and you can make some serious cash off a holiday hit. Mariah Carey is at that tree lighting every year singing ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ and it’s not because she loves giant trees, it’s because she loves having a third assistant whose only job is to yell at her second assistant. So tonight I want to become the Mariah Carey of Thanksgiving.”

With that, he proceeded to perform a hilarious Thanksgiving song dedicated to “all you outcasts and weirdos in the family,” singing about the time of year you “are forced to see every single bad apple on your whole family tree.’

Singing with SNL cast members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong, Chance mentioned several of those “bad apple” relatives; including failed magicians, uncles telling Bill Cosby Jokes, aunts who show you their guns, and the ones who are “just insane.”

Watch Chance’s monologue below: