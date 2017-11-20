Cook County Land Bank Authority Celebrates Its 200th Rehabilitated Home

The program began with money Attorney General Lisa Madigan obtained from lawsuits against the big mortgage servicing banks. But now, the program is self-sufficient and providing affordable homes.

People get affordable homes, she said, and neighborhoods no longer have those abandoned homes as a blight on their communities.

“So instead of having to go to court for nine months or a year, someone could just go on our website, they pick the house that they want and within 30-60 days they close on it,” Gainer said.

“We built this thing called a land bank. We went into communities where homes were sitting vacant, we bought them up, cleared the titles…and then put them out on a really simple website where people could buy,” Gainer said.

She said most people did not have the expertise or ability to buy the homes vacated during the debacle.

