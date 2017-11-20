Cubs, White Sox Announce Spring Training Schedules, Will Meet 3 Times

(CBS) The Cubs and White Sox each released their 2018 spring training schedules Monday, and they’ll meet three times.
The teams will square off at the Cubs’ home of Sloan Park in Mesa on Feb. 27 and March 10. They’ll play at the White Sox’s facility of Camelback Ranch in Glendale on March 16.
The Cubs’ first Cactus League game is Feb. 23 against the Brewers in Maryvale. The White Sox open play the same day against the Dodgers in Glendale.
The Cubs are coming off a 92-win season in which they won the National League Central and lost in five games to the Dodger in the NL Championship Series. In the first year of their rebuild, the White Sox went 67-95 and missed the playoffs.
Take a look at their schedules below.