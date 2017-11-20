Former Cook County Board President Todd Stroger To Run Again In 2018

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Cook County Board President Todd Stroger, who lost his seat to Toni Preckwinkle eight years ago largely due to an unpopular sales tax hike, is planning to challenge her in next year’s election, with Preckwinkle vulnerable due to the soon to be extinct soda tax.

In 2008, Stroger passed a penny-on-the-dollar sales tax hike to balance the county budget. The board cut that tax hike in half a year later, and Preckwinkle defeated Stroger in the 2010 election largely on her promise to eliminate what was left of the tax.

Although Preckwinkle followed through on that promise in 2011, she later pushed through an identical 1 percentage point sales tax hike in 2015. Her approval ratings have taken a serious hit in recent months due to a penny-per-ounce tax on soft drinks and other sweetened beverages, which proved extremely unpopular with taxpayers and businesses. The Cook County board voted last month to repeal that tax, effective Dec. 1, after a massive outcry from the public.

A poll taken just weeks after the soda tax went into effect in June found Preckwinkle’s approval rating at a mere 21 percent. A more recent poll showed her approval at 33 percent.

Stroger spokesman Sean Howard said the former Cook County Board president is announcing his plan to run again on Monday. Stroger is not the first challenger to emerge against Preckwinkle for 2018.

Last week, former Chicago alderman Bob Fioretti announced he would be running against Preckwinkle on an anti-tax platform.

“We don’t invite people in here, we tax them out,” Fioretti said. “When Cook County is the only county to impose tax after tax — whether it’s an extra sales tax, a soda tax, or a special leasehold tax — the disastrous results are predictable.”

Fioretti, who served two terms as alderman of the 2nd Ward, began circulating petitions to put his name on the ballot for Cook County Board President once the contentious sweetened beverage tax fizzled in October. He also challenged Mayor Rahm Emanuel in the 2015 election, but got only 7 percent of the vote, and then backed Emanuel in a runoff against Cook County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia.

In response to Fioretti joining the race, Preckwinkle political director Scott Kastrup said she is focused on “navigating the county through tough economic circumstances and leading on behalf of the people of Cook County.

“Her strong record of reforming county government and improving access to healthcare speaks for itself,” Kastrup said. “President Preckwinkle has broad support across the country and is in a strong position to win re-election in March.”