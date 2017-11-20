John Fox: Bears Hopeful That Leonard Floyd Didn’t Tear ACL

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears don’t know the extent of linebacker Leonard Floyd’s knee injury that he suffered Sunday, but the initial belief is that he didn’t tear his ACL, coach John Fox said Monday.

Floyd suffered the injury in the third quarter of an eventual 27-24 loss to the Lions when teammate Kyle Fuller inadvertently dove into his right knee. He was carted off from Soldier Field and taken for further evaluation. The team is still determining the severity of the injury.

“He’s going to miss some time,” Fox said. “The exact extent with all the medical terms, I think it’s fair to say he’s going to miss some time.”

It remains to be seen whether the Bears will place Floyd on injured reserve, though that would be the most likely option with six games remaining in the season. Fox said that option is still on the table.

“We’re still evaluating it,” Fox said. “They have different opinions, as far as doctors.”

The ninth overall pick in 2016, Floyd started all 10 games this season, tallying 33 tackles and 4.5 sacks. In Floyd’s absence, the Bears will turn to Pernell McPhee, Sam Acho and Isaiah Irving at outside linebacker. The team has already lost Willie Young to injured reserve and released Lamarr Houston, who’s now playing with the Texans.

The Bears will have a hard time replacing Floyd, a key player to their defense.

“Well, he’s one of our top players,” Fox said. “It’s disappointing. He was having a heck of a game. He was playing extremely well. It’s unfortunate, but it’s reality.”

