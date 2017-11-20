Kerry Wood, Carlos Zambrano Among Newcomers On 2018 Hall Of Fame Ballot

(CBS) Former Cubs pitchers Kerry Wood and Carlos Zambrano are two of the 19 newcomers to the 2018 National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.
Wood, 40, played 12 of his 14 seasons for the Cubs and was a two-time All-Star who finished 86-75 with a career 3.67 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 10.3 strikeouts-per-nine innings rate. Wood was the 1998 National League Rookie of the Year.
Zambrano played 11 of his 12 seasons for the Cubs. He was 132-91 with a 3.66 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 7.5 strikeouts-per-nine innings rate in his career. Zambrano was a three-time All-Star who finished fifth in the NL Cy Young voting three times.
Also a newcomer on the ballot is left-hander Jamie Moyer, who spent the first three of his 25 big league seasons with the Cubs. Moyer, 55, finished with 269 career wins and a 4.25 ERA. His lone All-Star appearance came in his age-40 season in 2003, and he finished in the top six of the Cy Young voting three times.
There are 33 candidates on the ballot in all. Closer Trevor Hoffman and outfielder Vladimir Guerrero are two of the high-profile candidates, as Hoffman missed induction by five votes a year ago and Guerrero missed by 15 votes.
To reach the Hall of Fame, candidates must be named on 75 percent of the the ballots that are voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America. The results will be unveiled Jan. 24.