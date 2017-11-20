Lurie Children’s Hospital Recognized For Approach To Managing Pain In Children

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago children’s hospital has been recognized for its approach to relieving patients’ pain.
Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital reports it has been awarded a certificate for a “comprehensive approach to pain prevention and management in children.”
The certificate comes from the nonprofit Childkind International . The Boston-based organization is dedicated to reducing “pain and needless suffering” in all children.
Lurie was one of six hospitals in the United States to receive the Childkind designation.
The hospital says it was recognized for a commitment to pain management, tools for measuring pain, treating pain with or without medication, having an acute pain management team and more.
Dr. Patrick Birmingham heads Lurie’s Division of Pain Medicine in its pediatrics anesthesia department. He says better inpatient pain management produces shorter recovery periods.
