Not Disabled Enough? Motorist With MS Finds Nasty Note

(CBS) – Michele Clarke parked legally in a handicap parking spot and then returned to her car to find a nasty note.
The author of the note didn’t think Clarke looked handicapped enough, CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports.
Michele Clarke’s blue handicap placard hangs from her mirror. It was there last week, when her daughter found a white piece of paper on the windshield in a Plainfield parking lot.
The note, in part, said: “You inconsiderate (expletive) parking in a handicap spot when you and your daughter aren’t handicapped.”
The note went on to say Clarke was setting a bad example for her child.
Clarke was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Her symptoms are not always visible. There are good days and bad ones for her. At first, she felt ashamed by the letter, but now Michele wants it to inspire.
“Don’t be afraid to use your handicap placard,” she says. “And the ones out there judging: Don’t judge.”
Clarke says if anything, she owes the note-writer thanks for giving her the courage to speak out.