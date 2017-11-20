NW Indiana Police Release More Information On ‘Sweetheart Swindler’ In Hopes More Victims Come Forward

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Northwest Indiana are releasing more information about a man they call the “Sweetheart Swindler,” accused of scamming and raping at least four women.

Hobart police will formally announce the charges against 32-year-old Lenard Adams at a press conference Tuesday morning. Adams is charged in the rape, kidnapping and intimidation of four women – two in Hobart, one in Highland and one in Merrillville. All in the past year.

Police say he scammed at least three of the women out of a total of $76,000.

Authorities say the victims range in age from 21 to 59.

Police are asking women to come forward. They believe more women may have been victims, including women in other states, but authorities say they may be ashamed to admit it.

“We understand that if there are additional victims, they may be hesitant to report any crimes committed against them, because they may feel embarrassed, fearful or ashamed, but we want to really encourage them to come forward and speak with law enforcement,” police said in a statement.

Adams, who lists home addresses in Park Forest, Illinois and Merrillville, Indiana, operated in Las Vegas, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin and Illinois, police said.

Adams was arrested earlier this month. He is in custody as the Lake County Jail.

