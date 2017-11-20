School Nurse Saves Choking Student

(CBS) — Jason Skeates’ visit to the school nurse isn’t one of necessity. It’s one of gratitude.
On Friday, school nurse Lisa Pickering saved his life.
Jason, a fifth grader at Bolingbrook’s Jonas Salk Grade School, was eating a muffin during snack time. He says he and a friend were playing on a laptop when he began laughing.
The muffin lodged in his throat.
His teacher tried unsuccessfully to help after pushing a call button for an emergency. Pickering ran down the hall, praying all the way.
She found Jason on the ground, turning blue.
The nurse began doing the Heimlich Maneuver on the boy; on the third try, it worked.
Pickering and Jason’s parents say his scare reinforced the importance of training and having a full-time nurse on-site.