Two Men Shot — 1 Fatally — In West Garfield Park Drive-By

By Michele Fiore
(CBS) – A shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Monday evening has left one man dead and another injured.

Witnesses describe a busy, hectic scene at Madison and Pulaski outside a Church’s Chicken restaurant around 5 p.m., when gunfire erupted.

At least 20 people were waiting at a bus stop as shots were fired and sent people scrambling.

Chicago police say the bullets hit two men. One of the victims, a 49-year-old man, died, and a 26-year-old was wounded in leg and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Area North detectives blocked off the street for some time.

No one was in custody.

 

