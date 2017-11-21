Bears Great Brian Urlacher Named Semifinalist For Pro Football Hall Of Fame 2018 Class

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) Bears great Brian Urlacher took the next step to becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer, named Tuesday night as a semifinalist for the 2018 class.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled its 27 modern-era candidates, with Urlacher, Randy Moss and Ray Lewis among those sure to be voted in.
Urlacher spent all 13 years of his career with the Bears, recording 1,040 tackles and 22 interceptions over 182 games. He was the leader of a Bears defense that had a dominant era of play at the turn of the century.
