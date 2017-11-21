Two Carjackers In Custody After Police Chase In The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two carjackers are in custody after they led police on a chase Tuesday afternoon in the Loop.
The carjacking occurred Sunday in the West Pullman neighborhood. A 57-year-old woman was leaving Progressive Baptist Church when a man threatened to shoot her if she didn’t give up her car, a 2010 Chrysler.
Late Tuesday morning, Chicago Police spotted the stolen car near Polk and St. Louis and attempted to pull it over. The driver took off, and police pursued. The chase ended downtown, at the intersection of Congress and Michigan Avenue.
Two people ran from the vehicle, but were quickly caught and arrested, police say. No word on charges as of yet.
The victim, who avoided major injury, is expected to pick up her car Tuesday evening. Her family says she will be heading back to church this Sunday.