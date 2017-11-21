Chef Sarah Grueneberg Takes Dessert To The Next Level With Her Zeppole With Pumpkin Cream Recipe

Chef Sarah Grueneberg started with a delicious Edward’s Pumpkin Crème Pie and transformed it into a delicious Zeppole (like a Pumpkin Jelly Roll). To recreate for your gatherings, Find Your Flavor of Edward’s Desserts in your grocery freezer aisle.

Serves 6-8

1 Edward’s Pumpkin Pie

1 cup fresh cranberries

½ granulated sugar

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp fresh grated ginger

1 whole orange, zest and juice

1 cup sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Remove the pumpkin filling from the pie and place in a bowl,mix well. Place in a pastry bag fitted with a pastry tip.

Break the piecrust into small pieces, place on a foil lined cookie sheet. Place the piecrust in the oven, and bake for 10 minutes until warmed through, remove and let cool.

In a small pot, combine cranberries, sugar, butter, ginger, orange zest and juice. Cook over low heat until the mixture comes to a simmer. Remove from heat and reserve.

Place crust in the food processor and pulse until fine. Mix the crust with 1 cup of sugar and cinnamon, reserve in a medium sized bowl.

For the Zeppole:

3 ea. Eggs

40 G. Butter

70 G. Sugar

250 G. Water

150 G. Flour

1/2 tsp. Kosher salt

Seeds from 1/2 vanilla pod

In a medium sized saucepot, bring water, butter, vanilla, sugar and salt to a boil. Add flour and stir constantly over medium heat until dough forms a smooth ball and a film covers the bottom of the pot.

Transfer dough to a stand mixer using the paddle attachment. Mix the dough until it cools down slightly 1-2 minutes over low speed. Gradually add in each eggs, not adding the next egg until the first has been incorporated into the dough. Once all of the eggs have been added, scrape down the bowl and continue to paddle until the dough is shiny and smooth and the bowl is cool to the touch. Refrigerate dough for 1 hour.

When ready to fry, Place 4 cups of frying oil (canola) in a large pot or dutch oven, heat over medium high heat. Using an oil thermometer, heat oil to 350 degrees. Using an ice cream scoop, scoop 8 balls of the zeppole dough into the oil and fry for 8 minutes or so. Repeat with remaining dough. Remove the Zeppole and place in the bowl of piecrust sugar and toss.

While warm, use a paring knife to pierce each Zeppole. Using the pastry bag with the pumpkin cream, fill each zeppole. Serve warm with cranberry ginger sauce.