Cubs, Red Sox To Meet In Exhibition Play For First Time Since 1960s

(CBS) For the first time since the 1960s, the Cubs and Red Sox will square off in exhibition play.
Chicago and Boston will play a pair of games at JetBlue Park, the Red Sox’s spring training facility, in Fort Myers, Fla., to close out spring training. The teams will met at 5:05 p.m. CT on March 26 and then 12:05 p.m. CT on March 27.
The Cubs will then have a day off and open up their regular season on the road against the Marlins on March 29. That Cubs-Marlins game will be the first of the MLB regular season, as first pitch of their game is slated for 11:30 a.m. CT.
The Cubs and Red Sox don’t play each other in spring training typically because Chicago plays in the Cactus League in Arizona and the Red Sox are a member of the Grapefruit League in Florida. The Red Sox called Scottsdale, Ariz., their spring training home from 1959 to 1965, which is believed to be the last time they played in spring training.