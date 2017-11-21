1 Dead, 6 Wounded In Monday Shootings On South, West Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and at least six other people were wounded in shootings Monday on Chicago’s South and West sides.

The man died in a drive-by shooting that left another man wounded shortly after 5 p.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The men, ages 26 and 49, were in the first block of South Pulaski when a silver sedan drove by and someone inside opened fire and then drove off. The older man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name has not been released, pending notification of his family. The younger man was shot in the leg and was also taken to Stroger, where his condition was stabilized.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened at 8:26 p.m. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 29-year-old man was driving a Honda Odyssey west in the 3300 block of West Potomac when three males on the sidewalk made gang signs, police said. One of the males then pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking the victim in the left leg. The man was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

At 6:46 p.m., an 18-year-old man was shot in the right arm and chest in the 700 block of East 75th Street in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

About 15 minutes earlier, a 28-year-old man was shot during a robbery in the West Side Austin neighborhood. He was walking about 6:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Augusta when two males approached him and demanded his money, police said. One suspect who was armed with a gun took the victim’s money, and a physical altercation ensued. The armed suspect broke away, stepped back and fired one round at the man, striking him in the arm. The man took himself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, and was then transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Monday’s first shooting happened at 3:08 a.m. inside of an Austin neighborhood home. Two men, ages 24 and 35, were in the home in the 5000 block of West Fulton when two suspects walked inside and opened fire, police said. The younger man suffered gunshot wounds to the left thigh and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The older man was shot in the right shoulder and buttocks and was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai.

The day’s violence followed a weekend in which one man was killed and 11 other people were wounded in shootings across the city from Friday evening to Monday morning, including the incident on Fulton.

