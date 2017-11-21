Man Shot And Killed In Palos Heights Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed Monday evening inside his Palos Heights home, and police said the victim had known his killer.
Palos Heights Police said investigators were trying to determine who shot 39-year-old Murad Talib at his home in the 7300 block of West Ishnala Drive around 5 p.m. Deputy Chief Dave Delaney said Talib had been shot more than once.
“There were some shots fired in the garage, and I believe that he made it into the residence before not being able to make it any further,” he said.
Delaney said a worker in the house heard the shooting, and found Talib shot.
“It does not appear domestic-related right now,” Delaney said. “Perhaps some type of business relationship.”
Police said Talib, his girlfriend, and a child have lived in the home for more than a year. Officers had been called to Talib’s home twice before in the past year; once for a loud dog, and once for an accidental 911 call.