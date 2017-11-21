Turkey Travel: 51 Million Expected To Hit The Road For Thanksgiving

CBS Local — AAA expects a record number of people to be traveling for Thanksgiving — nearly 51 million people in the United States are estimated to be driving or flying at least 50 miles to their holiday destination. That’s 1.5 million more than last Thanksgiving weekend.

While some destinations will clearly be easier to reach than others, any trip of any duration could be ruined by a lack or preparation or a lack of composure. To help you have a more pleasant experience during your Thanksgiving weekend travel, here are some tips to get you going in the right direction.

Sean Williams told WBBM he expects to be in the middle of all that traffic while driving for Lyft.

“For me, it’s horrible, but for the passengers it’s even worse, because they’re paying just to sit in traffic,” he said.

“Thanksgiving week is the busiest week of the year for us,” Chelsea Kopta, with Amtrak told WJZ-TV in Baltimore.

Kopta says Amtrak is ready for the influx of holiday riders.

“We are adding extra trains and extra seats on trains throughout our national network,” she said.

And while 90 percent of travelers will be driving, millions are taking advantage of cheaper airfare this holiday season.

Gas prices are not playing in driver’s favor this year. AAA estimates travelers who hit the roads will pay the most for gas since 2014.

No matter the mode of transportation, officials are directing you to check for schedules and delays online before you leave the house. How else can you be ready? Follow these tips:

Start Planning Now

No trip will be completely mistake free, particularly during before and during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. However, with some advance planning, your Thanksgiving weekend travel can be a lot more manageable and less hectic. For instance, if you’re flying to your destination, you can go to your airline’s website and check in online 24 hours in advance of your departure, as well as print out your boarding pass. Additionally, a growing number of travelers are using an airline’s mobile app to present their mobile boarding pass via their device prior to the security screening and at the boarding gate. Driving to your destination also requires a bit of pre-trip preparation, such as checking your tire pressure, fluids, signal lights or better yet, having a complete vehicle inspection by a mechanic in advance of your trip. Also before you leave you have a few other tasks to do, such as considering whether or not to stop your mail delivery, newspaper delivery, making sure your home is secure and alerting neighbors that you’ll be gone for a few days.