XBox Live Comments Draw Hate-Crime Charges For Teen

(CBS) — A 13-year-old student at the Marlowe Middle School in far northwest suburban Huntley faces a series of charges in the latest alleged hate crime incident at the school.
Huntley Police said both this threat, and one Oct. 19, targeted the same student, but said the boys charged are different.
The 13-year-old faces felony hate crime, harassment and disorderly conduct charges and a misdemeanor obstruction charge.
Police said the threats were made using the gaming system Xbox Live.
Both incidents prompted increased security at District 158 schools, and Marlowe principal Henry Soltesz said in a statement last week that he will seek to impose “the strongest possible consequences.”
Likewise, the Huntley Police Department said in its statement that “comments made via electronic means have consequences,” and takes “matters such as this extremely serious(ly).”
The teen is being held at the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.