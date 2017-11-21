XBox Live Comments Draw Hate-Crime Charges For Teen

Likewise, the Huntley Police Department said in its statement that “comments made via electronic means have consequences,” and takes “matters such as this extremely serious(ly).”

Both incidents prompted increased security at District 158 schools, and Marlowe principal Henry Soltesz said in a statement last week that he will seek to impose “the strongest possible consequences.”

Huntley Police said both this threat, and one Oct. 19, targeted the same student, but said the boys charged are different.

(CBS) — A 13-year-old student at the Marlowe Middle School in far northwest suburban Huntley faces a series of charges in the latest alleged hate crime incident at the school.

