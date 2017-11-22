Bears Missing 3 Key Defenders At Wednesday Practice

By Chris Emma–
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The injury bug is biting the Bears again, with three key players on defense among those not practicing at Halas Hall on Wednesday.
Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (knee), linebacker Danny Trevathan (calf) and linebacker Leonard Floyd (knee) didn’t practice in preparation for the games against the 9-1 Eagles on Sunday. They joined receiver Josh Bellamy (concussion), defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring) and defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (ankle) in not practicing.
Trevathan has been sidelined with the calf injury since suffering in a loss on Oct. 29. Hicks and Floyd were injured in a loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Veteran tight end Dion Sims returned to work in a limited fashion on Wednesday after missing three weeks with an illness. Receiver Dontrelle Inman (groin), guard Tom Compton (ankle), defensive lineman Mitch Unrein (knee) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (knee) were also limited.
The Bears did get good news with second-year defensive back Deiondre’ Hall rejoining the team at practice Wednesday. That opens up a 21-day window for the Bears to return him from injured reserve.
