Bears’ Deiondre’ Hall To Practice, Opening 21-Day Window For Return From IR

By Chris Emma–
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Second-year defensive back Deiondre’ Hall was back on the practice field with the Bears on Wednesday at Halas Hall for the first time this regular season.
The Bears have now opened a 21-day window in which Hall can be designated from a return from injured reserve. He suffered a hamstring injury late in the preseason.
A recent change to NFL rules allows teams to designate two players from injured reserve. The previous rule allowed just one return.
Receiver Kevin White is considered another potential candidate to return this season. Coach John Fox has not ruled out White for the remainder of the season, this after he suffered a fractured scapula in the season opener.
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.