Brian Urlacher Excited About Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky: ‘I Love The Kid’

(CBS) The Bears are struggling along at 3-7 on the season, but the rebuilding has franchise great Brian Urlacher excited.

Urlacher has enjoyed watching the growth of rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who’s now six starts into his NFL career. The Bears are hoping that Trubisky can become the franchise quarterback they’ve longed for. Urlacher sees the potential there.

On Wednesday, Urlacher joined former teammate Patrick Mannelly and the Spiegel and Parkins Show to discuss many topics, including the 2017 team.

“I’m so excited about our team right now,” Urlacher said. “I love the kid, Mitch (Trubisky).”

“He’s not about himself. He’s about trying to win games.”

Trubisky is 77-of-145 for 988 yards and four touchdowns to two interceptions in his six games as the Bears’ starting quarterback. The No. 2 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, Trubisky carries major expectations for the future of the franchise.

On Tuesday evening, Urlacher was named one of 27 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2018, joining the likes of Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Ronde Barber and more. He was unaware that the semifinalists were being named at the time but was thrilled to learn the news.

The 2018 class will be unveiled in February, with Urlacher among leading candidates to be inducted as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

“I didn’t play football to go into the Hall of Fame,” Urlacher said. “I played because I love it.”