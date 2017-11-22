Several Arrests Made In Recent Rash Of Carjackings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have made several arrests as they continue to investigate dozens of carjackings in the last few weeks.

Police said three juveniles were arrested Tuesday night in connection to possibly 16 carjackings on the Southwest Side between Halloween and this past Sunday.

They were picked up after school, and could be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and identity theft.

Police said there have been a total of 60 carjackings between Nov. 6 and Nov. 20. Investigators have been making progress.

Wednesday afternoon, two suspects were arrested after leading police on a chase downtown.

The carjacking happened Sunday in the West Pullman neighborhood. A 57-year-old woman was leaving Progressive Baptist Church at 127th and State streets, when a man threatened to shoot her if she didn’t give up her car.

Officers spotted the stolen 2010 Chrysler late Tuesday morning near Polk and St. Louis in the Homan Square neighborhood, and tried to pull it over. The driver took off, and the officers chased the vehicle downtown, where the two suspects ditched the car at Michigan and Congress. Both suspects were arrested after a brief foot chase.

Earlier this week, a 52-year-old woman was carjacked in Morgan Park.

Barbara Martin was pulling out of a driveway near 115th and Oakley, when two men pulled up in another car. She told police one of them got out, threatened her with a gun, and ordered her to get out of the car and on the ground.

The carjacker then got in her 2016 Kia Sorrento, and drove away. No one was in custody in that case.

One week ago, an 88-year-old Korean War veteran was carjacked at gunpoint in Englewood. Two men stole his Lincoln Town Car. Police gave chase after spotting the stolen car, which crashed two miles away. One suspect was killed in the crash, and the other was critically injured.