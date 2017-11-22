Criminal Justice Expert Shares Thoughts On The Rise Of Carjackings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Carjackings are on the rise in the Chicago-area.
WBBM’s Jim Gudas spoke to a criminal justice expert, who told us why carjackings are on the rise and the little people can do to protect themselves.
Dr. Art Lurigio, a professor of psychology and criminal justice at Loyola, said guns are increasingly available to teenagers and young adults, who make up the vast majority of carjackers.
“Carjackings are surging in Chicago because automobiles are almost impossible to steal off the streets. Automobile theft devices and security devices, which are now built in as standard equipment,” he said.
Lurigio said most of the thefts are just for “the thrill of it,” because he said it’s much harder these days to sell stolen vehicles or to strip them for parts.
“It’s an impulsive act and the young men who are committing carjackings are quite young, probably 16- to 20-years old the bulk of them,” he said.
And because carjackings tend to be impulsive, Lurigio said there is little he can suggest to help people protect themselves from carjackers.