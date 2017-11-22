FBI: Hackers Lurk During The Holidays

(CBS) — A word of caution as the shopping season begins: There are people who want your money, and they’re not all retailers.
The FBI’s Chicago office are warning consumers as Black Friday and Cyber Monday draw near.
“Criminals are seizing this opportunity to try to steal your information, which also includes your cash,” Special Agent Garrett Croon tells WBBM’s Steve Miller.
One scam that’s on the increase: phishing. If you get an email that tries to tempt you into clicking on a link, that link could expose your computer to a malware takeover, Croon says.
If you do think you’re a victim of a scam, let the FBI know at ic3.gov.