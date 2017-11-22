LaPorte Co. Deputy Uses Heimlich Maneuver To Save Choking Driver

CHICAGO (CBS) — A La Porte County sheriff’s deputy may have saved a woman’s life as a result of being in the right place at the right time.

Austin Wells clocked an oncoming vehicle doing 70 mph in a 45 on U.S. 421 near I-94. When he pulled the driver over, he noticed the woman had a red and purple tint to her face and her lips were slightly blue.

The woman was unable to speak, but indicated to Wells that she was choking. Wells proceeded to pull the 65-year-old woman out of the car and perform the Heimlich maneuver on her. The maneuver dislodged a honey mustard nut that was stuck in the woman’s throat.

According to WSBT, an ambulance arrived on scene, but police say the woman was fully recovered and refused further medical treatment.

The driver said she was speeding to try to find a place to pullover. Wells did not write the woman a ticket, saying, “It felt a lot better than issuing a citation or a warning, that’s for sure. I did not feel like a ticket was justified in this case.”

“What could very well have ended in tragedy had a great outcome due to Deputy Wells’ quick action,” La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd said. “We are thankful that the driver was alright following what had to be a scary few moments.”

All sheriff’s deputies receive first aid and CPR training.