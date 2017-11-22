Missing: Chicago Mom, Her 3 Kids

(CBS) — Chicago Police are looking for a woman and her three children who have been missing for almost two months.
WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
The alert came from Chicago Police — that 24-year-old Annita Roberts and her three children — ages 4, 3 and almost 2 — have been missing since Sept. 25.
Police say they were last seen in the South Shore neighborhood in the 7300 block of South Kingston.
The alert says the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has a child protection warrant for the three children and that Annita Roberts may be in need of medication.
If anyone has information, please contact DCFS or Area Central Detective Division at 312-747-8380.