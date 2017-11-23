CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a day to give thanks and to give food and comfort to others.

And throughout the Chicago area people are doing just that.

CBS 2’s Susanna Song reports from Catholic Charities on people with the holiday spirit.

Today’s a day to give thanks, feast and socialize with friends and family.

That’s what volunteers with Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago hope to share with Chicago’s homeless.

Not only have the volunteers provided an amazing turkey dinner with all the trimmings, they’re also creating a safe community.

“It feels great, because most days we don’t have steady food, (just) here and there meals,” says Sarah Evans, who gave birth to a girl a couple of weeks ago. “It’s very, very hard. We try to go through the motions day-to-day, but some days are harder than others.”

“It’s often a day they’re forgotten and almost everything is closed down,” says Monsignor Michael Bond of Catholic Charities. “Pope Francis always talks about the word encounter. The idea where it’s not just giving somebody something like a bag of food. It’s talking with them and visiting with them.”

“You’re not just feeding their bellies, you’re feeding their spirits, their hearts and their minds, because you are the example of Christ,” says volunteer Stephanie McIntyre.

This is Catholic Charities’ 14th year hosting the turkey dinner.

There are roughly 50 volunteers are here serving between 200 and 300 people.