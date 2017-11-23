Missing Girl From South Side Mariano’s Found Safe

CHICAGO (CBS) — A happy ending to a massive search for a young girl who went missing from a grocery store on the South Side.
CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports for several hours it was a high stress situation but the young girl was found.
Initial reports came in just after 8:30 a.m.
Mariano’s, bustling on this Thanksgiving morning, suddenly became a possible crime scene.
Police say a grocery store employee brought her seven-year-old to work and then child disappeared.
Surveillance video apparently showed an African-American woman walking out with the little girl out of the store.
Investigators scoured the aisles and surrounding plaza.
They also searched nearby streets, knocking on houses a few blocks from the store.
Mariano’s customers were floored by the whole incident.
The little girl was located but exactly where and if the woman who left with her was truly a stranger, is still under investigation.