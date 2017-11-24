4 Men In Custody After A Shooting, High-Speed Chase In Western Suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) – A shooting near the Harvey-Markham border leads to a high-speed car chase across the Western suburbs and ends early Friday morning with four suspects in custody.

One of the men was found on an Oak Lawn rooftop. CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli has more on the story and where the suspects bailed out of their car.

In a dead-end alley on the border between Hometown and Oak Lawn, the car chase came to an end when four occupants of a white vehicle bailed out.

One of the occupants of the vehicle actually ran to a building on Corcoran Street and somehow made his way on top.

Police spotted him and surrounded him.

After some tense negotiations, the man complied with officers demands to put his hands up. He then, as many officers watched, jumped off the roof and was immediately placed under arrest.

He is one of four people taken into custody Friday morning that were involved in the chase, which had police scaling fences and searching backyards at times.

The car according to preliminary reports was involved in some type of shooting in the Markham-Harvey area.

The driver then drove onto interstate 294.

That’s where Illinois State police spot at the vehicle and attempted to do a traffic stop.

The driver refused to pull over and exited the tollway at Cicero. Several police agencies became involved in the high-speed chase at 119th and Pulaski.

It went on for miles before 91st Street dead-ended into the alley forcing the four of people in the car to try and make a run for it.