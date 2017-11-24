At Issue: Charities Want More Government Funding

We look at the challenges facing human service providers and funders on this weekend’s edition of At Issue, airing Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on WBBM Newsradio 780 and 105.9FM.

“Right now we’re up against a funding cliff where we don’t know if we’re going to have continued funding past December,” says Clark.

Veronica Clarke is Chief Executive at TCA Health which runs health centers on Chicago’s South Side and surrounding suburbs. She says they rely heavily on federal grants.

“The fact that so many families are still struggling with financial stability is a major part of the picture,” says DuBoe. “And recently as you know with the healthcare picture so uncertain, this has become an enormous, looming issue.”

Wendy DuBoe, President of United Way of Metropolitan Chicago says private donations are good but government money for social services is still drying up. And social problems continue to grow.

CHICAGO (CBS) — Agencies that provide human services say they are struggling as state and local funds evaporate, but they are trying to work smarter and better to help those in need.

