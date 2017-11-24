Child Found Safe After Being Taken During Auto Theft In Back Of The Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) – Another car thief takes off with unexpected cargo inside.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory has more on an auto theft, turned kidnapping from the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

CBS: Did she give him a big hug?

“Si, si,” said Jessica Ontveros.

Jessica Ontveros recaps a Thanksgiving reunion like no other at Luria Hair Salon.

Her family was finishing up at the salon, when outside on 47th Street their car disappears.

Ontveros explains her reaction through a translator.

“She said she just went running after her car.”

Sprinting because her older son was with the car thief.

The father told investigators that he had loaded the child in the SUV and went back inside the salon for his baby.

On police scanner tape you can hear them say, “Now they’re saying it was a black Toyota Highlander and there’s a 7-year-old boy in the back seat of the car. The offender went north on Wolcott.”

The joyride was briefly interrupted when the thief must have noticed the child. He dropped the boy off about a block away. Then kept going.

Officers did not catch up with the Highlander, leaving the family shocked, but thankful.

“Material things don’t matter, but her son is the most important,” the translator said for Ontveros. “She thought like you don’t think it’s going to happen, something like that in one second, but it actually does.”

Police said about two hours later they found the SUV less than two miles away. Police do not have any suspects.