Woman Does Not Let Carjacking Ruin Her Holiday Spirit

CHICAGO (CBS) – So far this year, Chicago has seen nearly 800 carjackings far exceed last year’s total.

CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards has the story of one woman who did not let it ruin her holiday spirit.

Video shows the moment Donna Hart came up against two men, one with a gun. She calmly gave up her keys and they then sped off with her car.

“In the morning for someone to put a gun on you like that it was terrifying,” Hart said.

She was flanked by Chicago crime fighters Andrew Holmes and Dawn Valenti. Hearing her story on how Hart drove in Tuesday from Minnesota to visit family for Thanksgiving. Her belongings were still in her car when it was hijacked.

One woman came after church to Hart’s press conference.

“So I have $200 here and I wanted to bless you with it because it hurt my heart. I’m just grateful that I was able to…” said Antoinette Bradley.

She stepped outside to grab some of her belongings from her car parked in Chatham when two men approached her with a gun.

Hart was overcome with the kindness shown and later explained how she stayed so calm during the incident.

“I was calm. I had to stay calm. I didn’t want to get killed over a car,” she said.

Knowing that her child, grandchild and more were in the home just steps away.

“I’m from Chicago. I was born and raised here. I can’t let them scare me away from my hometown. I won’t let them do that. I won’t let them turn me into a victim.

The car was later found, however, she still has not been able to get it out of the pound.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to continue helping Hart.