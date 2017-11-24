Convicted Felon Charged With Early Morning Loop Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — A convicted felon has been charged with robbing a man early Tuesday in the Loop.
Officers responded about 1:55 a.m. to a report of a robbery in the 300 block of North Lower Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago Police.
A 49-year-old man told officers he was struck in the face by another male who then took his money, police said.
Jerry Brown, 25, of the Parkway Gardens neighborhood, was located by officers about 2:05 p.m. in the 100 block of North State Street, police said. He was identified as the person who robbed the man and taken into custody.
Police said Brown is a convicted felon.
Brown was charged with a felony count of robbery, police said.
His bail was set at $25,000 at a court appearance Thursday, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records. Brown was expected to return to court on Tuesday.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)