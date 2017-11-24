Two Horses Dead After Throwing Riders, Running Into Traffic

(CBS) — Two horses are dead, after they were hit by a car Friday afternoon near Hickory Hills.
WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
Sophia Ansari of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office says the horses bucked off their riders on a forest preserve trail near 95th and Kean in Palos Township. The horses then ran into the street and were struck by a vehicle.
One of the horses was killed. A Hickory Hills police officer put down the other horse, Ansari says.
The driver was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.