Two Horses Dead After Throwing Riders, Running Into Traffic

Filed Under: Cook County Sheriff, Hickory Hills, horses, Jim Gudas

(CBS) — Two horses are dead, after they were hit by a car Friday afternoon near Hickory Hills.

WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.

Sophia Ansari of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office says the horses bucked off their riders on a forest preserve trail near 95th and Kean in Palos Township. The horses then ran into the street and were struck by a vehicle.

One of the horses was killed. A Hickory Hills police officer put down the other horse, Ansari says.

The driver was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

 

