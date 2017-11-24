It’s “Track Friday” For Travelers

CHICAGO (CBS) — Amtrak’s trying its hand at Black Friday discounts to get more people to travel by train.

Amtrak’s Jason Abrams explains the idea behind “Track Friday.”

“It’s our Black Friday-style sale for travel on most Amtrak routes throughout the national network,” he says.

From now through Monday, people can get discounts of between 25% and 30% on many Amtrak routes for travel between next month and March.

There are some blackout dates.

Abrams says this is the second year of “Track Friday,” which he says was a big hit last year.

