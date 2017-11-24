Patrols Enhanced For Holiday Weekend To Avoid Traffic Fatalities

CHICAGO (CBS) — With several traffic deaths reported in Illinois this holiday weekend, police are out in force trying to prevent additional fatalities.
It’s become as much a Thanksgiving tradition as the turkey, stuffing and shopping. Illinois State Troopers and local police are deployed along highways, tollways and major roads. WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
“During the Thanksgiving holiday period, and throughout the Click It Or Ticket campaign, officers will continue to enforce all traffic violations,” said Lieutenant Chris Owen, Illinois State Police. “We’re placing special emphasis on seat belts, speeding, impaired driving and distracted driving.”
The state police report 93 percent compliance with the state’s seat belt law last year, but 43 percent of traffic deaths involved people who didn’t buckle up.