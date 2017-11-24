Police Looking For People Using Handicapped Spots Illegally

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are patrolling the malls today with a special focus on who’s parking in handicapped spots.
It’s pretty simple says Secretary of State Police Investigator Glenn Florkow: If you don’t belong there, don’t park there.
“We hear all the excuses, all the time. Like ‘My knee was feeling kind of sore so I used my spouse’s placard.’ Or ‘I dropped grandma off seven blocks away and this was a convenient spot for me to park.’ And they’ll use somebody else’s placard,” says Florkow.
Park in a disability spot without a placard and you’ll pay $250 to $350.
Use someone else’s placard, it’s a $600 fine and a six month license suspension.
If you use a dead person’s placard, the fine is $2,500.
Florkow says they are not issuing warnings.