Police Looking For People Using Handicapped Spots Illegally

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are patrolling the malls today with a special focus on who’s parking in handicapped spots.

It’s pretty simple says Secretary of State Police Investigator Glenn Florkow: If you don’t belong there, don’t park there.

“We hear all the excuses, all the time. Like ‘My knee was feeling kind of sore so I used my spouse’s placard.’ Or ‘I dropped grandma off seven blocks away and this was a convenient spot for me to park.’ And they’ll use somebody else’s placard,” says Florkow.

Park in a disability spot without a placard and you’ll pay $250 to $350.

Use someone else’s placard, it’s a $600 fine and a six month license suspension.

If you use a dead person’s placard, the fine is $2,500.

Florkow says they are not issuing warnings.

