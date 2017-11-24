Shoppers Dash To The Stores On Thanksgiving

CHICAGO (CBS) – Some like stuffing, others like shopping.

It is serious business for the millions of Americans who hit stores for the savings this Thanksgiving. CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos is inside the Kohl’s in Bucktown.

It was just getting started Thursday night as stores like Kohl’s were open and staying open through midnight Friday.

Ready, set, shop!

CBS: So what is your strategy when you come out here to shop?

“Well, we have a spreadsheet,” said shopper, Rebecca Linn.

And the family has had one for the last five years.

“It has what everyone wants, where you can get it and where it is on sale at one time,” Linn said. “Everyone has links of where you’re going to get the stuff.”

For Thanksgiving day shoppers, it is more about TVs than turkeys, more about the deep discounts than the dinner dishes.

CBS: So Thanksgiving later, but shopping first?

“Always. I’m so sorry, I can’t help it,” said shopper, Aunya Stephens.

Aunya Stephens and her daughter Kennedy were the first ones in the long line at the Best Buy in the South Loop. They stood out there for 17 hours before Best Buy’s doors opened at 5 p.m.

CBS: So what is so important that you have to get?

“Well they have a Sharp TV set for $179,” she said.

A 15-year bet in the holiday shopping game.

“Because I’m poor loves TVs,” Stephens said.

Stephens said savings is about sacrifice.

CBS: It’s worth standing in line for three hours?

“If you get what you want or else no!”

Thirty-two million people were predicted to shop on Thanksgiving, according to the National Retail Federation. And that number more than triples to the 115 million on Black Friday.