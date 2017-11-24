Woman, 64, Gets Head Stuck In Wrought Iron Fence

Filed Under: Iron Gate, Woman Head

(CBS) — A 64-year-old woman was critically injured Friday after she got her head stuck between the bars of a wrought-iron fence, Chicago police say.

The incident occurred in the 1600 block of West Fullerton Avenue, around noon. First-responders were called to the scene and discovered a woman with her head stuck between posts on a wrought-iron fence, Chicago police say.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she was in critical condition.

Police say the incident was an accident.

 

 

