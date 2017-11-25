Watch: Warriors’ Jordan Bell Trolls Bulls With Money Gesture

(CBS) Warriors forward Jordan Bell had a point to prove against the Bulls on Friday night.
And did he ever make it. Drafted with the 38th overall pick in the draft last June that the Bulls sold to the Warriors for $3.5 million, Bell had seven points, six rebounds, a career-best six blocks, four assists and two steals in Golden State’s 143-94 win.
He also had a message for all observers, the Bulls included, after a late and-one bucket, making the money sign and then appearing to mouth “3.5.”
“I wanted to see how cash consideration was playing over there,” Bell told reporters postgame.