Divvy Offers Discounts On Cyber Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Divvy has an idea for a great Chicago gift.
It’s offering annual memberships at a 15% discount, or $85.
The healthy holiday gift is available through Cyber Monday.
In the spirit of the season, the HoliDivvy will be available on Dec. 1st.
Riders who share pictures on social media using the hashtag “HoliDivvy” will be entered to win a free annual Divvy membership.
According to the company’s website, Divvy has 6,000 bikes available to rent throughout Chicago, Evanston and Oak Park.
Chicago was recently named the number one best bike city by Bicycling magazine.