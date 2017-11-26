Police Investigate Lake View Robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two North Side businesses are robbed by a knife-wielding man Saturday.
Just before 11:00 a.m., a man walked into the Best Price Dry Cleaners on Wells near Division, a busy stretch of Old Town.
He pulled out a knife, demanded cash and took off.
A vitamin shop on the 3300 block of Ashland and Lake View was also robbed.
Police say he held up a knife to a female employee and got away with cash from the register and the store safe.
“I think it’s just a reminder that we do live in a big city. Stuff happens and we need to be careful and look out for one another,” says Lakeview resident Elliot Ransom.
No one was hurt in either of the armed robberies.
Police say they’re not sure if the two incidents are connected.