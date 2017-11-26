Midlothian Fire Destroys Several Businesses

CHICAGO (CBS) — A massive fire in Midlothian destroys a string of mom-and-pop businesses, including one that’s been there for decades.

CBS 2’s Sandra Torres reports the fire was so intense, the Midlothian Fire Department requested help from about 12 other fire departments, getting an additional 20 to 30 firefighters to battle the flames.

The fire was at 147th and Pulaski. Several businesses were destroyed.

The blaze began fire started around 11:30 Saturday night inside a commercial building that houses several small businesses.

Including Midwest Meatmarket and Lisa’s Diner.

Midlothian’s fire chief says the Midwest Meatmarket has been around for about 50 years and Lisa’s Diner is a neighborhood staple.

“I feel horrible,” says Luke, a witness. “You know Lisa’s Diner? I met the son. They’re watching their hard being work burn away.”

In the midst of tragedy, a moving moment as one of the firefighters removed an American flag from one of the businesses, trying to preserve it.

It’s unclear how the fire began.

No one was injured.